Gunfire kills man at Mississippi club

HAZLEHURST, Miss. — Police said a man was killed and seven people were injured in a nightclub shooting in southwest Mississippi.

Hazlehurst Police Chief Byron Swilley told news outlets that 26-year-old Jonathan Miller was shot to death at Tootsie’s Spot at 2:53 a.m. Sunday.

Police were searching for 23-year-old Dariendejuan “Daquan” Fells and 21-yearold Odarius Black in the shooting.

Both suspects are accused of “recklessly” firing eight shots in the building.

Swilley said one person was still in stable condition while the six others had been released from the hospital.

Police say Fells and Black will be charged with murder and seven counts of aggravated assault.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight, but the exact motive is still undetermined.