• Mahmoud Abbas, 83, the Palestinian president, was hospitalized with a fever just days after surgery on his ear, with a hospital official saying his condition was "reassuring" and all tests were normal.

• Rev. Phil Snider, the pastor at Brentwood Christian Church in Springfield, Mo., got the idea for a dance that will be open to all elementary school-aged children and their parents or guardians, after a church member told him that her child felt left out of her school's father-daughter dance because she has two moms.

• Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County sheriff's office said two cyclists who were attacked by a cougar east of Seattle "did everything they were supposed to do," but it wasn't enough to keep it from wounding one of them and killing the other because "something was wrong with this cougar."

• Tiffany McCord, the circuit clerk in Montgomery, Ala., said she hopes to have electronic versions of the arrest and court records of civil-rights figures such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. available online as early as June after teaming to catalog, preserve and digitize them.

• Dennis Perry, the principal of Cherry Hill High School East in New Jersey, apologized for senior prom tickets that urged students to "party like it's 1776," saying that it was especially insensitive to black students "not to appreciate that not all communities can celebrate what life was like in 1776."

• Chris Magnus, the Tucson, Ariz., police chief, called it "way, way, way too close a call" when a bullet hit an officer's belt but did not injure anyone during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in a domestic dispute.

• Kami Rita, 48, was welcomed back to Kathmandu, Nepal, after the veteran Sherpa guide's record-setting 22nd trip up Mount Everest, and he said he plans to continue to guide climbers up the mountain.

• Yiannis Boutaris, the mayor of Thessaloniki, Greece, was released from the hospital after treatment for a leg injury and bruises from being thrown to the ground, kicked and hit in an attack that the government blamed on "extreme-right thugs."

A Section on 05/21/2018