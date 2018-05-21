Kjerstad becomes Arkansas' first SEC Freshman of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas left fielder Heston Kjerstad has been named SEC Freshman of the Year, the league announced Monday.

Kjerstad is the program’s first SEC freshman of the year recipient.

Kjerstad led all SEC freshmen in batting average (.348), runs scored (49), hits (72) and total bases (119). His .348 average ranks second on the team behind Carson Shaddy (.354). He is second with 11 home runs and has a team-high 46 RBIs.

Shaddy, a Fayetteville native, was Arkansas’ lone first-team All-SEC selection. Third baseman Casey Martin, Eric Cole and Blaine Knight were named second-team All-SEC.

Knight finished the regular season with a 9-0 record in 14 starts and will carry a 2.88 ERA into the SEC Tournament. Martin hit .344 in 52 games — 47 starts — and totaled 10 home runs and 38 RBIs. Shaddy hit 10 home runs and drove in 37.

Martin and Kjerstad were also Freshman All-SEC selections. Catcher Grant Koch and center fielder Dominic Fletcher were named to the SEC All-Defensive team.