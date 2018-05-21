Lopez leads NW Arkansas to 6-3 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nicky Lopez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 6-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Northwest Arkansas won 4-1 in Game 2 to sweep the twinbill.

Jake Newberry got Chris Chinea to fly out with the bases loaded to end the game for his sixth save of the season.

The single by Lopez scored Brandon Downes and John Brontsema to give the Naturals a 4-2 lead.

The Naturals later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Nick Dini hit an RBI single and then scored on a double play to secure the victory.

Erick Mejia doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for NW Arkansas.

Walker Sheller (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Springfield starter Connor Jones (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Edmundo Sosa homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Cardinals.