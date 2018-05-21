24-year-old sought in central Arkansas homicide arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

Police have arrested a man in a slaying earlier this month at a central Arkansas hotel.

Zachary Keesee, 24, was found late Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at a border crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to a statement from the Conway Police Department.

Keesee had been wanted in the May 8 killing of 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wis., at the Days Inn on Oak Street in Conway. He faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Conway police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said "charges are subject to change" based on the ongoing investigation. She added that more people may be arrested "as warranted."

Authorities said Monday morning that Keesee was being transported back to Arkansas.

Keesee’s mother, 50-year-old Sherri Keesee of Maumelle, faces a charge of hindering apprehension in the case, according to the Police Department.