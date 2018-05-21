Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 21, 2018, 5:51 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Monday recruiting tidbits: High probability top BB prospect visits Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 5:00 a.m.

arkansas-assistant-basketball-coach-tj-cleveland-watches-practice-monday-july-25-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas assistant basketball coach TJ Cleveland watches practice Monday, July 25, 2016, in Fayetteville.

There's a high probability a top 100 basketball prospect will take an official visit to Arkansas.

Forward CJ Walker's mentor Marcus Robinson, said there's a 90 percent chance Walker will officially visit Fayetteville.

Walker, 6-8, 183 of Orlando Christian Prep has more than 30 offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Louisville, Alabama and others. The Hogs' style of play is a big draw for Walker. Coach Mike Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland are heading up the recruitment of Walker.

Robinson said Walker has a 7-1 wing span and and a 44-inch vertical. Prephoops.com rates him the No. 71 prospect in the nation.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson of North Panola in Sardis, Miss. completed 9 of 13 passes for 242 yards, 3 touchdowns in Friday's spring game. He also had 7 carries for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns.

North Little Rock sophomore guard Moses Moody, who plays for Bradley Beal Elite, is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.08 assists a game in EYBL action. He has been invited to the USA Basketball 17-under Junior National Team Training Camp in June. He's also been invited to the Nike 100 Camp, NBPA Camp and Pangos Camp this summer.

