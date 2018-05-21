Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Monday recruiting tidbits: High probability top BB prospect visits Hogs
This article was published today at 5:00 a.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
There's a high probability a top 100 basketball prospect will take an official visit to Arkansas.
Forward CJ Walker's mentor Marcus Robinson, said there's a 90 percent chance Walker will officially visit Fayetteville.
Walker, 6-8, 183 of Orlando Christian Prep has more than 30 offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Louisville, Alabama and others. The Hogs' style of play is a big draw for Walker. Coach Mike Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland are heading up the recruitment of Walker.
Robinson said Walker has a 7-1 wing span and and a 44-inch vertical. Prephoops.com rates him the No. 71 prospect in the nation.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson of North Panola in Sardis, Miss. completed 9 of 13 passes for 242 yards, 3 touchdowns in Friday's spring game. He also had 7 carries for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns.
North Little Rock sophomore guard Moses Moody, who plays for Bradley Beal Elite, is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.08 assists a game in EYBL action. He has been invited to the USA Basketball 17-under Junior National Team Training Camp in June. He's also been invited to the Nike 100 Camp, NBPA Camp and Pangos Camp this summer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Monday recruiting tidbits: High probability top BB prospect visits Hogs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.