Search begins for out-of-town visitor last seen in downtown Little Rock

Police say an out-of-town visitor disappeared while in downtown Little Rock’s River Market District over the weekend.

Brennen “Bryn” Willis, 28, of O’Fallon, Ill., was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a flyer posted by the Little Rock Police Department.

Willis was visiting Arkansas' capital city for a wedding, family members said.

According to a Facebook page set up after his disappearance, Willis left Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Little Rock for a jog. He reportedly posted a Snapchat story around 11:30 p.m. near Robinson Center.

“Bryn is a son, a brother, an uncle and a beloved friend,” one post reads. “Please help us bring him home.”

That page, Missing - Bring Bryn Willis Home, had more than 4,700 followers as of Monday morning. According to several posts, a group met in the downtown area early Monday to search for him.

Willis was last seen wearing green athletic shorts, an orange T-shirt, black socks and gray running shoes with orange soles, police said.