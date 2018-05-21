Home / Latest News /
Search begins for out-of-town visitor last seen in downtown Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
Police say an out-of-town visitor disappeared while in downtown Little Rock’s River Market District over the weekend.
Brennen “Bryn” Willis, 28, of O’Fallon, Ill., was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a flyer posted by the Little Rock Police Department.
Willis was visiting Arkansas' capital city for a wedding, family members said.
According to a Facebook page set up after his disappearance, Willis left Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Little Rock for a jog. He reportedly posted a Snapchat story around 11:30 p.m. near Robinson Center.
“Bryn is a son, a brother, an uncle and a beloved friend,” one post reads. “Please help us bring him home.”
That page, Missing - Bring Bryn Willis Home, had more than 4,700 followers as of Monday morning. According to several posts, a group met in the downtown area early Monday to search for him.
Willis was last seen wearing green athletic shorts, an orange T-shirt, black socks and gray running shoes with orange soles, police said.
