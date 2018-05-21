PHOTO: 30 pounds of marijuana found hidden in fuel tank of pickup being hauled on I-40 in Arkansas, police say

Authorities say they found 30 pounds of marijuana concealed inside the fuel tank of a pickup that was being transported by a truck hauling several vehicles last week on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a statement that a highway police officer was conducting a safety inspection on the truck on Tuesday near mile marker 3 in Van Buren when the drugs were discovered. They were said to be inside the fuel tank of a Ford pickup being transported alongside other vehicles on the truck.

The truck was delivering the automobiles from Colorado to Kansas and Miami, the statement said.

Three people — identified as 31-year-olds Leonardo Santana, Leonel Santana and Alejandro Figueroa — were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The three men, who are all from Miami, were booked into the Crawford County jail.

Leonardo and Leonel Santana remained in jail on Monday, though Figueroa was not listed as an inmate, according to online booking information.

Police said investigators also seized more than $7,100 in cash during the stop.

Highway police have found several marijuana shipments in vehicles traveling along I-40 in recent weeks. Authorities said last week that more than 770 pounds of marijuana has been seized at the Alma weigh station and that it appeared to have originated from a state that has legalized manufacturing of the drug, the Associated Press reported.