PHOTO: Firefighters working to secure downtown Little Rock building after piece falls off

Little Rock police said Monday afternoon that a building in the city's downtown has begun to crumble, with pieces falling on the street below.

Firefighters were attempting to secure the seven-story edifice at 319 W. Second St. as of 4 p.m.

A Little Rock Fire Department spokesman said the agency got a call that power lines were down about 2:30 p.m. When responders arrived, they noticed a piece had fallen off the vacant building, Capt. Doug Coffman said.

Firefighters used sledgehammers and other tools to knock about five or six more large pieces that were loose, according to Coffman. He added that the pieces were about 2 inches thick, 2 feet wide and 3 feet tall, and each weighed about several hundred pounds.

The Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of Second and Spring streets as the work continues.

No one was reported injured, and no further information had been released Monday afternoon.