Little Rock police: Body found in Arkansas River
This article was published today at 2:37 p.m.
PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG
Authorities were working to recover a body from the Arkansas River in Little Rock on Monday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the city's Police Department, officers and the Little Rock Fire Department were on the scene behind the Old State House around 2:30 p.m. The body was said to be of a white male.
The Old State House is near the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Little Rock, where Brennen “Bryn” Willis, 28, of O’Fallon, Ill., was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities had not identified the body as of Monday afternoon.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
