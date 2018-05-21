Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 21, 2018, 2:59 p.m.

Little Rock police: Body found in Arkansas River

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:37 p.m.

PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG

A body was recovered from the Arkansas River in Little Rock on Monday, May 21, 2018.


Authorities were working to recover a body from the Arkansas River in Little Rock on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the city's Police Department, officers and the Little Rock Fire Department were on the scene behind the Old State House around 2:30 p.m. The body was said to be of a white male.

The Old State House is near the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Little Rock, where Brennen “Bryn” Willis, 28, of O’Fallon, Ill., was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities had not identified the body as of Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.

