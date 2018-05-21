Police identify 29-year-old Arkansan killed in shooting

Authorities in Pine Bluff have identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers responded shortly before 3:20 a.m. to the intersection of 33rd Avenue and South Willow Street in reference to an abandoned vehicle, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 2007 black Buick LaCrosse with a rear passenger's-side door open. The vehicle reportedly had bullet holes on its driver and passenger sides.

Authorities said Jeremiah Robinson, 29, of Pine Bluff was found lying unresponsive in front of a home in the 3200 block of South Willow Street. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. by deputy coroner Jason Duren, police said. Officers noted they found bullet holes in a 1998 Tan Buick LaCrosse that was located in the residence's driveway.

A crime scene was located in the yard of a home in the same block of South Willow, according to the report, and a 2004 Volkswagon Passat was found there with bullet holes in it.

This is the sixth reported homicide of 2018 in Pine Bluff, police spokesman Lt. David DeFoor said.

No suspects have been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing.