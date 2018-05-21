Police say Little Rock man shot his wife's boyfriend

Little Rock police say a 29-year-old man shot his wife's boyfriend while they were in bed at her residence.

Xavier Hood of Little Rock was arrested Saturday in the shooting, according to a police report.

The report stated that Hood entered the house of his estranged wife and shot her boyfriend while the two were lying in bed.

Police said he fled the scene but later surrendered to authorities.

Hood faces one count of first-degree battery and one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member in the shooting, according to the report.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night.