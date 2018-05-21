North Little Rock police arrest suspect in shooting

North Little Rock police have made an arrest in a Sunday morning shooting, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched about 8:41 a.m. Sunday to the shooting in North Little Rock, the report stated. The suspect, 24-year-old Sharron Pittman, told police he shot his cousin, according to the report. The victim was shot in the shoulder, police said.

Authorities also reported that a neighbor witnessed Pittman shoot the victim, and a gun was found at the scene.

Pittman was arrested on one count of first-degree domestic battery.

Metro on 05/21/2018