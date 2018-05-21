North Little Rock police arrest suspect in shooting
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
North Little Rock police have made an arrest in a Sunday morning shooting, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched about 8:41 a.m. Sunday to the shooting in North Little Rock, the report stated. The suspect, 24-year-old Sharron Pittman, told police he shot his cousin, according to the report. The victim was shot in the shoulder, police said.
Authorities also reported that a neighbor witnessed Pittman shoot the victim, and a gun was found at the scene.
Pittman was arrested on one count of first-degree domestic battery.
Metro on 05/21/2018
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: North Little Rock police arrest suspect in shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.