President Trump meeting with deputy attorney general, FBI director

President Donald Trump is meeting with the deputy attorney general and FBI director, a day after promising to "demand" that the Justice Department investigate whether his presidential campaign was "infiltrated or surveilled" for political purposes.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders confirms that Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general overseeing the Russia probe, and FBI director Christopher Wray will meet with the president Monday afternoon.

Sanders said the meeting was scheduled last week and is focused "on response to congressional requests." Congressional Republicans have been seeking documents relating to a confidential informant who helped investigate potential Russian collusion by the Trump campaign, but the Justice Department has opposed the move citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Rosenstein directed the department's inspector general to investigate Trump's claims of surveillance Sunday.

