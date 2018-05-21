Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 21, 2018, 4:54 p.m.

President Trump meeting with deputy attorney general, FBI director

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.

In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign, an extraordinary order that came hours before his legal team said the special counsel indicated its investigation into the president could be concluded by September. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)


President Donald Trump is meeting with the deputy attorney general and FBI director, a day after promising to "demand" that the Justice Department investigate whether his presidential campaign was "infiltrated or surveilled" for political purposes.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders confirms that Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general overseeing the Russia probe, and FBI director Christopher Wray will meet with the president Monday afternoon.

Sanders said the meeting was scheduled last week and is focused "on response to congressional requests." Congressional Republicans have been seeking documents relating to a confidential informant who helped investigate potential Russian collusion by the Trump campaign, but the Justice Department has opposed the move citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Rosenstein directed the department's inspector general to investigate Trump's claims of surveillance Sunday.

