Schools pursue, but Beaux knows Arkansas is his school

Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer committed to Arkansas on March 8, but that hasn’t stopped others from reaching out to him.

“Oh well, they mostly try to sell me to their school like normal and all the things about their program,” Limmer said. “Pretty much like everyone did before I committed.”

Limmer (6-5, 270 pounds) of Lee High School in Tyler, Texas, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulsa and several others. He lets schools know he’s solid in his commitment.

“I just listen really and tell them thank you for the interest, but I’m committed,” Limmer said.

His numbers in the weight room that includes a 360-pound bench press, 515 squat and 505 dead lift along athleticism and nasty streak makes him the dominating lineman that shows up on his highlight video.

Limmer, who has a 4.0 grade point average, explained why he’s convinced he’s found the right school.

“Well I’m not interested because I know that no place is going to have the coaches that are at Arkansas, who I can relate to,” he said.

Arkansas landed their quarterback target when KJ Jefferson of North Panola High School in Sardis, Miss., committed to the Hogs on Friday.

“I was very excited to see that,” Limmer said. “He had some impressive offers and I’m happy he made the right choice.”