Arkansan accused of attacking stepfather with baseball bat, injuring mother in fight over $5
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
An Arkansas man arrested Friday is accused of attacking his stepfather with a baseball bat and also injuring his mother in a dispute over borrowing $5, authorities say.
Deputies with the Baxter County sheriff's office were told that Robert Wayne Hadley, 47, had gotten angry with his mother when she refused to let him borrow $5 to buy a knife May 12, according to a news release.
Hadley struck his 76-year-old stepfather in the head and hand with a baseball hat and injured his 65-year-old mother when she tried to take it away from him, the sheriff's office said. Both victims reportedly required medical attention.
The sheriff's office issued a warrant for Hadley's arrest Tuesday, the release states. On Friday, authorities tracked him to a home in Marion County, where the sheriff's office arrested him with assistance from the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections' Fugitive Task Force.
Hadley is charged with two counts of first-degree battery and was being held at the Baxter County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond Monday morning, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court June 21.
