SPRING SPORTS: Democrat-Gazette seeks season statistics
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 1:41 a.m.
High school baseball, softball and soccer coaches are encouraged to report their teams’ season statistics to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for consideration for All-Arkansas Preps honors. Baseball and softball coaches may email their information to Tim Cooper at tcooper@arkansasonline.com. Soccer coaches may email their information to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Deadline for submissions is Tuesday.
— Democrat-Gazette Press Services
