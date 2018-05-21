Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 21, 2018, 10:22 a.m.

SPRING SPORTS: Democrat-Gazette seeks season statistics

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 1:41 a.m.

High school baseball, softball and soccer coaches are encouraged to report their teams’ season statistics to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for consideration for All-Arkansas Preps honors. Baseball and softball coaches may email their information to Tim Cooper at tcooper@arkansasonline.com. Soccer coaches may email their information to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Deadline for submissions is Tuesday.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

