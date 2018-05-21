BASEBALL

SAU tops Central Missouri

Mark Fontenot went 2 for 5 with 3 RBI, including a two-run home run, to lead Southern Arkansas University (40-18) past Central Missouri (39-17) 11-6 on Sunday in the NCAA Central Region Tournament in Magnolia. Zach Muldoon, Jacob Richardson and Dakota Wright all had two hits apiece for the Muleriders, who eliminated Central Missouri from the tournament. SAU scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to take a 7-0 lead. The Muleriders led 11-0 after six innings. Earlier Sunday, SAU eliminated Central Oklahoma 10-5. Cole Boyd and Richardson each had three hits. The Muleriders face Augustana (S.D.) at noon today. If SAU wins that game, then it will have a second meeting with Augustana at 3:30 p.m.

SPRING SPORTS

Democrat-Gazette seeks season statistics

High school baseball, softball and soccer coaches are encouraged to report their teams’ season statistics to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for consideration for All-Arkansas Preps honors. Baseball and softball coaches may email their information to Tim Cooper at tcooper@arkansasonline.com. Soccer coaches may email their information to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Deadline for submissions is Tuesday.

