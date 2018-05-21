Style: RiverFest experiences a rocking revival

Like the phoenix, RiverFest is rising again (with a slightly different spelling), thanks to Memphis-based Universal Fairs, an organization with a history of reviving troubled events, Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

“I know a good brand when I see it,” says event director Jack Daniels. “RiverFest is a fantastic brand. Little Rock is a fantastic city that really wants to have some entertainment and have a big-time music festival.”

