Style: RiverFest experiences a rocking revival
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
Like the phoenix, RiverFest is rising again (with a slightly different spelling), thanks to Memphis-based Universal Fairs, an organization with a history of reviving troubled events, Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
“I know a good brand when I see it,” says event director Jack Daniels. “RiverFest is a fantastic brand. Little Rock is a fantastic city that really wants to have some entertainment and have a big-time music festival.”
