Robbed of $150 in Little Rock, taxi driver tells authorities
This article was published today at 3:12 p.m.
A 63-year-old man told police that he was robbed early Saturday of about $150 in cash from his taxicab in Little Rock.
Officers were initially called shortly before 1 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Gaines Street in reference to shots fired, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
At the intersection of Gaines Street and Roosevelt Road, the victim told police that a robber, while brandishing a firearm, demanded that he give him all of his money.
After a single gunshot was fired, the robber and an accomplice then took money from the 63-year-old's taxicab, the victim said.
The inside of the taxi appeared to be “disheveled,” the report noted.
A suspect was named in the report, though he did not appear on an online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail as of Monday afternoon.
