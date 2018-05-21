Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of I-40 reopen in North Little Rock after fatal wreck
This article was published today at 6:26 a.m. Updated today at 7:56 a.m.
7:55 A.M. UPDATE:
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened after a fatal wreck Monday morning left traffic at a standstill, according to the state Department of Transportation.
In an advisory shortly after 7:40 a.m., the agency said all lanes affected were back open. The portion of the interstate in North Little Rock had been shuttered since around 6 a.m.
Additional information regarding the wreck hasn't been released.
EARLIER STORY:
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in part of North Little Rock were blocked Monday after a fatal wreck, officials said.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said at least one person was killed in the crash, which happened before 6 a.m. near the North Hills Boulevard exit.
The agency said shortly before 6:30 a.m. that all eastbound lanes were blocked. A live traffic camera in the area appeared to show some vehicles using the far-right shoulder to get around the accident scene. The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant backup in the area.
It wasn't immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or when the highway was expected to reopen.
Check back for updates.
