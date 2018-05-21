Travs rally in 13th, take down Drillers

After the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers traded runs in the 11th and 12th innings, the Travelers defeated the Drillers 11-9 in 13 innings Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Joey Curletta started the 13th on second under the Minor League Baseball extra-inning rules in which extra innings start with a runner on second and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Chris Mariscal and a throwing error by pitcher Andrew Istler, which allowed Mariscal to reach second. Jason Odom singled up the middle and moved to second on the throw. After Adam Law was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Yonathan Mendoza flied out to left. Brian Moran replaced Istler on the mound and gave up a two-run single to Beau Amaral, scoring Mariscal and Odom to make it 11-8.

Tulsa answered in the bottom of the 13th when D.J. Peters' sacrifice fly scored Peter O'Brien.

David McKay (1-0) picked up the victory despite allowing 2 runs on 2 hits in 2 innings. Islter took the loss, allowing 2 runs -- none earned -- on 4 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Dario PIzzano led the Travs by going 3 for 4 with 6 RBI, including 2 home runs. Tyler Colvin went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI to lead the Drillers.

Sports on 05/21/2018