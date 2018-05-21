Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 21, 2018, 6:46 p.m.

Trump tweets endorsement of Arkansas governor after meeting on immigration

By ArkansasOnline Staff and Wire Reports

This article was published today at 6:28 p.m.

arkansas-gov-asa-hutchinson-left-and-donald-trump-photo-credit-hutchinson-staton-breidenthalarkansas-democrat-gazette-trump-jim-coleap

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, and Donald Trump. Photo credit: Hutchinson - Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Trump-Jim Cole/AP


After meeting with a group of Republican governors, President Donald Trump endorsed Asa Hutchinson on Monday, the day before the state's primary election.

Trump wrote on Twitter that the "great Governor of Arkansas" has "done an incredible job with a focus on lower taxes, border security, and crime prevention."

He also praised the govenor's support of the military and veterans before saying he fully endorses Hutchinson.

Hutchinson faces Jan Morgan, a Hot Springs gun range owner, in the primary.

The tweet came after Trump dined Monday evening with Republican governors supportive of his immigration policies to discuss plans for border security and deporting people in the U.S. illegally.

Trump said the nation's immigration laws are the worst of anywhere in the world, particularly so-called catch-and-release policies, under which federal immigration officers release those detained for being in the U.S. illegally pending legal proceedings. Trump said: "We have to end it."

He added that progress on a border wall is being made but calls on Congress to provide more funding toward his signature campaign promise.

Other governors in attendance were Doug Doucey of Arizona, Phil Bryan of Mississippi, Susana Martinez of New Mexico and Henry McMaster of South Carolina.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Arkansas Online deputy editor Jillian Kremer and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

