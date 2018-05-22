PHOTOS: 2 survive small aircraft crash in Arkansas; pilot deployed parachute, sheriff says

Two people suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening when a small aircraft crashed in Gurdon on Monday evening, authorities said.

Clark County sheriff Jason Watson said the pilot activated his ultralight aircraft's parachute when the engine stopped running around 7:15 p.m.

The two-seater aircraft came down near Haynie Road, which is just east of U.S. 67.

Watson said the pilot and a passenger, both adult men, were taken to a local hospital, though their injuries were not thought to be serious.

No damage was reported on the ground and Watson said while the aircraft may need some repairs, the scene was not "what you normally see if you had a prop plane or a jet engine plane" crash.

It wasn't immediately clear where the plane took off. Watson said the National Transportation and Safety Board is also investigating.