3 minors arrested over shot at officer

Three minors are charged with attempted murder after a shot was fired at a Searcy police officer early Saturday, authorities said.

About 1 a.m., Searcy officers responded to a report of three youths trying to break into cars behind the Cash Saver at 600 E. Race Ave., a news release said.

A Searcy Police Department detective working on an unrelated case nearby found the three youths and ordered them to stop, according to the release. The minors ran and fired one shot at the detective, police said.

The three were taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention facility in Jonesboro, the release said. One was found to have a pistol, police said. No injuries were reported.

The minors were charged with attempted murder, fleeing and minor in possession of a firearm, police said. Their names and ages were not released.

State Desk on 05/22/2018