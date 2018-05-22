VIDEO: 'American Idol' adopts alpaca for Arkansas teen who competed on show

The 18-year-old from Arkansas who competed on ABC's American Idol was given an alpaca when he returned for the show's season finale Monday.

At his audition, which has been viewed online more than 162 million times, Idol judge Luke Bryan asked Noah Davis of Royal: "What is the first thing you will do if you win American Idol?"

He responded by saying, "I would buy an alpaca."

After hearing the teen sing, judge Lionel Richie told Davis: "If you want an alpaca, you can have an alpaca."

During the show's finale Monday night, Davis was surprised with his own alpaca by Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

"Here at American Idol, we like to stick to our promises," said Seacrest.

Davis' reaction was filled with joy as he said, "Oh my God. I am shook."

Seacrest gave him the name choices of "Yanny" or "Laurel." Davis picked Laurel.

In an interview with Arkansas Online, Davis said his time on the show helped him gain confidence and gave him the push he needed to continue pursuing a career in music.

Davis, who took a break from studying nursing at Arkansas Tech University while he was a part of the show, was cut when the contestants were whittled down to the top 24.

Davis plans to move to California to pursue his music career.