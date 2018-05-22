Arkansas man wins $500,000 in lottery scratch-off game

A Northwest Arkansas man has won $500,000 in the state lottery’s 200X The Money instant-win game, officials said.

Lorenzo Acuna Chavez of Springdale bought the winning scratch-off ticket at the Kum & Go convenience store on Old Missouri Road in Springdale, according to a Tuesday statement.

Chavez told lottery officials that he plans on using the money toward a trip to see family and to “live better.”

Each 200X The Money costs $20, the lottery's website states.