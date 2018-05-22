Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man wins $500,000 in lottery scratch-off game
This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.
A Northwest Arkansas man has won $500,000 in the state lottery’s 200X The Money instant-win game, officials said.
Lorenzo Acuna Chavez of Springdale bought the winning scratch-off ticket at the Kum & Go convenience store on Old Missouri Road in Springdale, according to a Tuesday statement.
Chavez told lottery officials that he plans on using the money toward a trip to see family and to “live better.”
Each 200X The Money costs $20, the lottery's website states.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man wins $500,000 in lottery scratch-off game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.