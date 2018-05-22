Arkansas mayor arrested, accused of stealing from previous employer, authorities say

The mayor of a north Arkansas town has been arrested on a theft charge stemming from a previous job post, authorities said.

Jan Hudson, 57, of Diamond City is accused of taking $4,550 while employed as treasurer of the Diamond City Community Center, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement.

Records show Hudson was booked into the Boone County jail around 11 a.m. Tuesday. She was released about 30 minutes later on $1,500 bail.

Leading the investigation are state police’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Division of Arkansas Legislative Audit, Sadler said.