Police: Arkansas woman pulls out knife, robs man during argument over asthma inhaler

A man “feared for his life” after a woman pulled out a box cutter and robbed him during an argument over an asthma inhaler in Little Rock, police say.

It happened about 8 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 32-year-old victim told investigators that he got into an argument with a woman over an asthma inhaler, the report said. The victim said the woman at one point pulled out a box cutter and approached him, he told officers.

The woman reportedly took the victim’s phone from his vehicle before fleeing.

Police noted the victim reported the robbery the following day. The report did not elaborate further on the circumstances.

A 37-year-old suspect was named on the report, but she was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.