Body in river behind downtown Little Rock hotel ID'd as out-of-state visitor

A body found in the Arkansas River behind the Little Rock Marriott hotel Monday afternoon has been identified as Brennen Willis, a 28-year-old who was visiting town for a wedding.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore said authorities received a call about 1:15 p.m. from someone who had seen a body floating in the river from one of the downtown hotel's windows.

Police identified Willis from an identification on his person, Moore said. He was still wearing the green shorts he was last seen in, according to the spokesman.

Moore said Willis' family and friends had been searching the area all morning, some walking along the riverbank and some in boats.

The 28-year-old from O'Fallon, Ill., was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a flier posted by the Little Rock Police Department.

Willis was visiting Arkansas' capital for a wedding, family members said.

According to a Facebook page set up after his disappearance, Willis left Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Little Rock for a jog. He reportedly posted a Snapchat story around 11:30 p.m. near Robinson Center.

"Bryn is a son, a brother, an uncle and a beloved friend," one post reads. "Please help us bring him home."

That page, Missing -- Bring Bryn Willis Home, had more than 4,700 followers as of Monday morning.

It was not clear how long Willis had been in the river.

