Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 7:13 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

City Council changes meeting date because of holiday

By Jake Sandlin

This article was published today at 7:09 p.m.

Because the next regular meeting of the North Little Rock City Council would fall on the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting is being moved to Tuesday.

Council meetings start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Main St., unless otherwise announced.

The council regularly meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: City Council changes meeting date because of holiday

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online