Home /
City Council changes meeting date because of holiday
By Jake Sandlin
This article was published today at 7:09 p.m.
Because the next regular meeting of the North Little Rock City Council would fall on the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting is being moved to Tuesday.
Council meetings start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Main St., unless otherwise announced.
The council regularly meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month.
