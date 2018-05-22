City-produced magazine begins publication

A city-produced magazine, North Little Rock Proud, began reaching homes and businesses by mail last week.

The full-color magazine is a publication of Mayor Joe Smith’s office and is put out through the city’s communications office. Smith is listed as the publisher.

The magazine, to be published quarterly, costs about $16,000 per edition, Communications Director Nathan Hamilton said. The money will come out of the North Little Rock mayor’s office budget, part of the city’s $66.58 million general fund budget.

The magazine takes its name from a successful campaign last summer that raised the city’s sales tax by 1 percentage point to 2 percent.

The first issue of the magazine contains a list of street overlay projects set to be completed this year. Those projects will be financed by revenue from the portion of the new tax designated for street and drainage improvements.

The purpose of the magazine is “letting people know what we’re doing with their tax dollars,” Hamilton said.

The first issue was mailed to about 35,000 residents and businesses, Hamilton said. Magazines also are available for free at City Hall.