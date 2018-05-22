COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

May 20

Decoration Services

LANTY — Decoration Services for the Adams, Bizzell, Lanty and McClaren cemeteries in the Lanty community will take place today. There will be a gathering at 11 a.m. at the Lanty Community Center on Arkansas 287 with congregational singing, and anyone who would like to speak or sing a special song is welcome to do so. There will be a potluck meal, so bring a favorite dish to share. Drinks and bread will be provided. There will be a short business meeting after the meal. Everyone is invited. For more information, call Jane McClaren at (501) 354-0271.

May 21

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot Chapter of AARP will have a potluck supper and business meeting at 6 p.m at the Veterans Park Community Center, 508 N. Lincoln. The guest speaker is Travis Young, general director of Cabot Parks and Recreation.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A community music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are invited to attend. Parents with children are welcome.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

May 24

American Legion Post 71 Meeting

CABOT — Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71 will have its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m., with the pre-meeting meal at 6 p.m., at Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

May 25

Purina Check-R-Board Days

CABOT — The Farmers Association, a Purina Certified Expert Dealer, will have its 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days, a customer-appreciation event. Stop by the Farmers Association, 2691 Arkansas 367 S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a complimentary lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers. There will be door prizes and in-store specials, and Purina representatives will answer feed and mineral questions. Customers can enter the national 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days Sweepstakes to win a 2018 Polaris Ranger Utility Vehicle and other prizes.

Knife-Making Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The deadline is Friday to register for Jim Crowell’s knife-making class on June 8-10, offered by the Arkansas Craft School, 101 N. Peabody Ave. Students will learn how to make a simple stock removal knife by cutting out a full tang blade, rough grinding, basic heat treating and basic handle construction. All materials will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring or wear leather shoes, leather-palm work gloves, a leather apron, safety glasses and a dust mask/respirator. All but the shoes can be provided and shared, if needed. For more information, visit www.arkansascraftschool.org.

Moving Forward Workshop for Single Parents

BATESVILLE — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund for Independence, Sharp, Jackson and Lawrence counties will host a Moving Forward Workshop for Single Parents at 10 a.m. in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. The workshop will help single parents in the areas of stress management, finance, scholarship resources, job interviews and more. Participants who complete the Moving Forward Workshop will receive a $25 gift card. Registration is required by contacting Alodia Hankins at (870) 214-2460 or ahankins@aspsf.org.

May 25 – May 27

Over the River and Through the Woods

SEARCY — Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch St., will present Over the River and Through the Woods at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. May 27. Dinner options are available. For more information, call (501) 368-0111.

ONGOING

Calico Rock Museum Requests

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center is looking for paintings by Emma Morgan, Barbara Farris and any other local artist. Anyone who has a painting by these artists to place on loan or to sell, call the museum at (870) 297-6100. The museum is also seeking volunteers to help with the new educational program at the Tomlinson Art and Science Center. Every Thursday, the center welcomes students for science and art activities, including robotics, sculpting in clay and hands-on science experiments. Anyone who wants to help with the project may call the museum.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open at Faith Presbyterian Church each Wednesday from 8 a.m. until vendors are sold out. Items available for purchase will include produce, plants, herbs and fresh baked goods.

Shepherd Center’s Summer Activities

BEEBE — Seniors are invited to participate in activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the summer at the Shepherd Center, 302 N. Main St., at the rear of First United Methodist Church. Activities offered include scrapbooking, bridge, chess, jewelry making, card making, quilting, cooking and flower arranging, as well as fishing excursions. Every Friday Game Day will be sponsored from 1-3 p.m., featuring bingo, dominoes or Scrabble.

SPLASH Literacy Program

CAVE CITY/BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will offer SPLASH, a Summer Partnership for Literacy Achievement at School and Home, in Cave City and Batesville to first- through sixth-graders who are below grade level in reading. SPLASH needs high-schoolers to volunteer to work with the elementary students one hour per week. One junior or senior from each campus will be selected for a $300 internship with OFLP. To apply, contact the Literacy Project at (870) 793-5912 or email info@oflp.org. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/literacyindependence.

Ash Flat Library Displays

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart St., is displaying the paintings of artist Elizabeth Fern. “With watercolor, I painted the West Coast for 16 years,” Fern said. “I loved painting the light and water. Since moving to Cherokee Village, I’ve joined the Spring River Artists Guild and have won awards for my watercolors of Arkansas.” Also on display for May are antique toasters, complete with historical notes, loaned by Pene Hadley. for more information, call the library at (870) 994-2658.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Computer Basics Class

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College-Ash Flat will offer a computer basics course from 9 a.m. to noon May 31 through Ozarka’s Continuing Education program. The course will be taught by Ken Barton, Ozarka’s Information Science Technology Program coordinator/faculty. Concepts covered will include basic computer usage, file and storage management, email basics, sending attachments and uploading images on Facebook. The cost of the class is $10, and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, call Fay Mitchell at (870) 368-2005.

Southern Food Festival

BATESVILLE — Main Street Batesville will present its annual Southern Food Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2 in downtown Batesville. Local chefs and restaurants will offer signature dishes, and festivalgoers can eat at their favorite food vendor or buy a punch card in order to sample multiple dishes. Punch-card holders can then turn in their card to vote for their favorite food of the day. Votes will be tallied for the year’s Best of Batesville award. The event will also feature craft and business vendors, live music, circus performers and a Keller bounce house. For more information, call Main Street Batesville at (844) 462-4482 or email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com.

Chairman’s Memorial Golf Tournament

SEARCY — The 18th annual Chairman’s Memorial Golf Tournament will take place June 8 at the Course at River Oaks. Perrin Jones is this year’s honoree, and a ceremony will be conducted in his memory at noon. The tournament is a four-man scramble with tee-off at 12:30 p.m., and the registration fee is $400 per team. Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100. A lunch featuring grilled burgers and all the fixings will be served at 11 a.m., compliments of Classic Fare Catering. For more information, contact the chamber at scc@searcychamber or (501) 268-2458.

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — All ladies are invited to a luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Arkansas Chapter of Magnificat, a ministry to Catholic women, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Registration will begin at 11. Tickets are $12 and include a catered lunch, a time of praise and worship, and the featured speaker, Mother Johanna Melnyk, the Order of Saint Benedict. Any first-time guests and their hostesses will be entered in a drawing for a special gift. Tickets are available by mail. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, postmarked by June 11, to Sharon Vander Zyl, 107 Cherokee Road, Cherokee Village, AR 72529. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, call Vander Zyl at (870) 847-3095.

Potato-Basket Weaving Workshop

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will offer a Potato-Basket Weaving Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23. Students will learn to weave a potato basket, which has a rich history that has traveled from the East Coast across Tennessee with the settlers of Arkansas. The cost is $30, and reservations are required. All supplies will be provided, but participants need to bring a sack lunch. For more information or reservations, call (870) 878-6765.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.