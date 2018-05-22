Cubs have bigger issues this season

In reminiscing about the 2016 World Series, Manager Joe Maddon noted that the Cubs nearly went to the Fall Classic three consecutive seasons.

"We have raised the bar, and it's wonderful," Maddon said. "The word 'pressure,' I think that's wonderful, but we're not at the zenith of our games. We're not, and I know that. The scout in me knows that. The developmental component in me knows that.

"That's what's so exciting about this group."

The trendy line of thinking is that acquiring Orioles superstar Manny Machado is essential for them to advance to the World Series for the second time in three seasons.

But with less than three quarters of the season left, the Cubs have problems beyond Addison Russell's lack of power or occasional defensive mistakes.

• A superb bullpen includes four relievers who have appeared in 20 of the team's 44 games. Will they wear down?

• Ben Zobrist turns 37 on Saturday, and his body requires plenty of care.

• Anthony Rizzo's back tightened up before his batting grip.

• A stretch of 23 games without a day off starting Aug. 21 will require preventive maintenance for the rotation.

Cubs players and fans can rest assured that President Theo Epstein and his advisers will correctly address needs before the trade deadline. However, the top of the once-deep farm system has been depleted with the early graduation of Ian Happ and the trading of marquee prospects Gleyber Torres, Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease.

World Series championships are precious, but so is the opportunity to compete for them annually. Kris Bryant is destined to become one of baseball's highest-paid players and Kyle Hendricks and Javier Baez are in line to eventually receive robust raises. Meanwhile, the contracts of Jason Heyward, Jon Lester and Jose Quintana will eat up considerable chunks of the payroll through at least 2020.

All of that makes the cultivation of homegrown talent even more important.

The assumption is that top prospect Adbert Alzolay would have to be included in any deal involving Machado, but Alzolay is the Cubs' only close-to-ready pitching prospect. The Cubs may face a choice down the road: develop their own pitching or continue signing expensive free agents, which may hinder their ability to keep their position core intact.

The ever-patient Maddon leaned on his days as an amateur scout with the Angels from 1981 to 1984. He wasn't taking a shot at his current or past employers but emphasized taking the long view.

"Too many times major-league personnel make decisions based on results and what they're seeing now," Maddon said. "Whereas a scout has to look at the crystal ball."

Maddon looked at Sunday's lineup card, which featured Albert Almora Jr., Willson Contreras and Baez -- each of whom played a key role in helping the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and are 26 or younger.

"We keep getting better over the course of the season," Maddon said. "It's happened the last three years."

If the Cubs need pitching reinforcements, left-hander Mike Montgomery or Alzolay could give the starters a breather. Left-hander Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks), who has pitched in 156 major-league games, could be ready in the second half. He underwent Tommy John surgery last June.

If the Cubs run out of patience with Russell, they could opt for a cheaper option in A's switch-hitting infielder Jed Lowrie, whom Cubs senior vice president Jason McLeod drafted with the Red Sox in 2005.

Or they can continue to rely on the core players who have played in three consecutive National League Championship Series.

"It's nice to see the same faces and playing with the same team over the past couple years, and there's a lot of trust in this clubhouse and what these guys can do," Hendricks said. "We know these are the guys who can get it done."

