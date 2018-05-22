Date set for group's Patio on Park Hill event

The Park Hill Business and Merchants Association will host Patio on Park Hill 5-10 p.m. Thursday at the Lakehill Shopping Center, off John F. Kennedy Boulevard and “H” Street, in North Little Rock.

The entry fee will be $3 for ages 12 and up; children under 12 will be admitted for free. Proceeds benefit the Park Hill Business and Merchants Association, a nonprofit organization.

There will be food trucks, vendors, live music and a beer garden. Dogs are welcome but must be licensed and leashed, according to a news release.

Parking will be available at Park Hill Baptist Church, at C Street and JFK, and at Trinity Lutheran Church on H Street, according to the release. A free trolley will shuttle visitors to and from the event from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be limited, designated handicapped parking near the main entrance of the shopping center on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information is available online at parkhillbusiness.com.