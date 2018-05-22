Home /
Date set for group's Patio on Park Hill event
By Jake Sandlin
This article was published today at 7:09 p.m.
The Park Hill Business and Merchants Association will host Patio on Park Hill 5-10 p.m. Thursday at the Lakehill Shopping Center, off John F. Kennedy Boulevard and “H” Street, in North Little Rock.
The entry fee will be $3 for ages 12 and up; children under 12 will be admitted for free. Proceeds benefit the Park Hill Business and Merchants Association, a nonprofit organization.
There will be food trucks, vendors, live music and a beer garden. Dogs are welcome but must be licensed and leashed, according to a news release.
Parking will be available at Park Hill Baptist Church, at C Street and JFK, and at Trinity Lutheran Church on H Street, according to the release. A free trolley will shuttle visitors to and from the event from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be limited, designated handicapped parking near the main entrance of the shopping center on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information is available online at parkhillbusiness.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Date set for group's Patio on Park Hill event
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.