Detective says suspect admitted making hoax call that led to police shooting in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. — A detective says a California man confessed after his arrest to making a hoax call that led to police fatally shooting an unarmed man in Kansas.

Los Angeles Detective Edward Dorroh testified Tuesday in a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Tyler Barriss in Wichita.

Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita, Kansas. A police officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened his door.

Dorroh told the court he asked Barris whether he knew the risks of making such calls. Barriss replied that he couldn't deny he knew the risk. Barriss told Dorroh that the "worst outcome happened. It is just so unfortunate."

Barriss faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The shooting drew attention to "swatting," a practice in which a person makes a false report to get emergency responders to descend on an address.