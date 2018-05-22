Driver from Arkansas dies in two-vehicle collision

A 51-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a two-vehicle collision late Sunday night, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police say Ray Dean McLaurin was driving a 2004 Dodge west on Cherry Street in Blytheville when he pulled into the path of a 2014 Nissan that was traveling north on Ruddle Road. It happened about 10:40 p.m.

McLaurin suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed in a preliminary report as being hurt.

It was raining at the time of the collision, police noted.

At least 166 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.