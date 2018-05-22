Home / Latest News /
Father of Texas high school shooting suspect thinks son was bullied
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:25 a.m.
The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.
In a phone interview over the weekend with Greece's Antenna TV, Antonios Pagourtzis said he wished he could have stopped the killing Friday at Santa Fe High School. His voice cracks as he describes how he told police to let him inside the school so his son could kill him instead.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis is being held on capital murder charges.
His father says he owns guns but that the boy doesn't. He says he thinks someone might have hurt his son and that this could have prompted the attack. He says his son didn't drink and never got into fights.
DoubleBlind says... May 22, 2018 at 9:38 a.m.
I parents and think they should face charges in cases like this. This guy’s dad is trying to rationalize, if not justify, what his son did by saying he was bullied. He knew the kid had issues but still gave him access to guns. He was even building bombs in his parents’ house. How does a parent miss that? This guy doesn’t know he’s lucky his @sshole kid didn’t blow him away as well, the way Adam Lanza did to his mom.
