Father of Texas high school shooting suspect thinks son was bullied

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

In a phone interview over the weekend with Greece's Antenna TV, Antonios Pagourtzis said he wished he could have stopped the killing Friday at Santa Fe High School. His voice cracks as he describes how he told police to let him inside the school so his son could kill him instead.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is being held on capital murder charges.

His father says he owns guns but that the boy doesn't. He says he thinks someone might have hurt his son and that this could have prompted the attack. He says his son didn't drink and never got into fights.