Happy birthday. This solar return brings new levels and kinds of sharing. You'll share a belief and make a friend. You'll share an activity and bring lots of love into your life. You'll share a goal and change the world. Special moments include an award in July and an investment in September. You'll bank on what you learn.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): No one can understand all that goes into being another person. We may know something of a person's challenges and responsibilities, but we can never know it all -- a fact that helps us respect one another today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's something so beautiful about needing less out of a situation -- or, better yet, not needing anything from it. Objectivity allows you to see where the opportunities lie.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll be in a position to guess "who done it." When questioned, innocent people can get just as rattled as guilty people. In this case, it will be better to acquit all than to accuse the wrong person.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): With so many uncontrollable factors involved in finding your way, you'd do well not to worry about too much. Handle what's in front of you with an excellent attitude and life will open favorably to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you're spending just about every waking moment trying to make this existence work out according to plan, you're not leaving much room for serendipity to swoop in and give you a twirl.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proverbially, there will come a day in which the last shall be first, assuming that the last even care about such things. The truly enlightened, probably wouldn't. Rank and order will have a bearing on today's proceedings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's good to rattle the power structure once in a while in the name of justice. Without checks and balances, things get far off-balance indeed. In a related matter, be careful not to confuse acceptable with extraordinary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're right in step with all that's going on around you in the world. You spot the worthy trends, note the buzzwords and adopt the most useful aspects of the prevailing style.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Glamorous jobs can be horrible and the jobs no one wants to do can be dreamy. So don't be quick to judge. You'll do what needs to be done in the classiest way you can think to do it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The action is like a train today, rushing forward with great power. One switch can head things in an entirely different direction. One crossing can stop the action in its tracks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Many will try to tell you what you need, feed you a vision of a "new and improved" you, or supply a so-called better way of going about life. But you have to stop and ask yourself -- how do they know what's best for you?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The things you find luxurious don't decorate the pages of popular magazines. These items are random and specific to you. The more you connect with them, the richer you'll feel today.

