Maryland hunting killer of lawman

TOWSON, Md. -- Heavily armed police swarmed into a leafy suburb where a Baltimore County officer was fatally shot on Monday, searching for at least one armed suspect.

A witness told a local television station that one of his sons saw the officer with her gun drawn, trying to pull over a Jeep, when the vehicle accelerated. Gunshots were heard and the Jeep ran over the officer, Tony Kurek told WBAL-TV.

Kurek said his other son, a volunteer firefighter, performed CPR on her while they called 911. Arriving paramedics rushed her to the hospital. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan later confirmed the officer's death.

Police said it happened in the northeast Baltimore community of Perry Hall. Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said the officer responded to a call just before 2 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle. "She encountered at least one suspect and was critically injured in this altercation with this suspect," Vinson said.

Indian immigrant's slayer given life

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Kansas man who yelled "Get out of my country!" before killing one Indian immigrant and wounding another in a suburban Kansas City bar pleaded guilty Monday to three federal hate-crime charges.

Adam Purinton, 53, of Olathe, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in state court in the February 2017 death of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla. The shooting in Olathe also wounded Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani, and bar patron Ian Grillot when he tried to intervene.

Under the plea, though, Purinton will be sentenced to life in prison on each of the three counts, with the sentences to run consecutively to one another and to the life term ordered earlier this month in Johnson County, Kan.

Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, was asked to leave the bar after uttering racial slurs at Kuchibhotla and Madasani, who were working as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin at the time. Madasani told detectives that Purinton asked the men, who immigrated to the U.S. as students, if their "status was legal," according to a court affidavit.

Tried to help ISIS, man says in plea

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The son of a Boston police captain pleaded guilty Monday to plotting to use guns and homemade bombs to attack a college campus to support the Islamic State group, three years after his arrest when his father alerted the FBI.

Alexander Ciccolo, 25, was arrested in July 2015 after he received four guns he ordered from a person who was cooperating with the FBI. Boston police Capt. Robert Ciccolo tipped off authorities after his son said he wanted to join the Islamic State group.

Ciccolo, who went by the name Ali Al Amriki, faces 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

A Section on 05/22/2018