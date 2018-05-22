Hunter Henry will miss 2018 season with torn ACL

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry — a former star at Little Rock Pulaski Academy and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — suffered a torn knee ligament Tuesday and will miss the 2018 season, the Chargers announced.

Henry tore an anterior cruciate ligament, according to the Chargers. The rehabilitation process for such an injury is usually nine months to a year.

Henry went down untouched when he was injured during a training session, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Schefter also reported Henry will get a second medical opinion Wednesday on the injury.

Henry was a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Chargers in 2016 after his junior season at Arkansas. He won the Mackey Award in 2015 as the top tight end in college football and was named to several All-America teams.

In Henry’s first two seasons with the Chargers he has 81 receptions for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns in 29 games, including 23 starts. His production was expected to increase in 2018 with the retirement of tight end Antonio Gates, who played 15 seasons for the Chargers.

Henry played 35 games at Arkansas and had 116 receptions for 1,661 yards and 9 touchdowns.