• George H.W. Bush, 93, the nation's 41st president, returned to his Walker's Point summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, for the first time since the April 17 death of his wife, Barbara, and his recovery from a blood infection that landed him in a Texas hospital.

• Michael Baker, a North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman, said two people died and 12 were hurt when a church van hit a deer near Rolesville and then collided with another vehicle head-on before it careened off the highway and into a pond, where it overturned.

• Rod White, a deputy with the Bossier Parish, La., sheriff's office, said a burglar who made off with a bank bag containing $100 did nearly $1,000 in damage when he broke into the Green Park Lounge in Doyline.

• Robert Lagonera, an animal control officer in Washington Township, N.J., said a police officer who saw a fawn still moving inside the body of its mother, a deer that had just been struck and killed by a car, performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver the fawn.

• William Jones, 27, of Cleveland, who pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges for killing a uniformed Salvation Army worker, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for what the judge called a "senseless act of random violence."

• Mack Stewart, 22, of Houston, who worked as a contract baggage handler at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing guns from the luggage of three police officers, federal prosecutors said.

• Ryan Singley was walking home and initially drew a skeptical response when he called 911 to report that he was being followed by a friendly pig that police in North Ridgeville, Ohio, later said was a family pet that had dug itself out of a fenced-in yard and escaped.

• Robert Brown of Mercersburg, Pa., whose son, 19-year-old Carter, died in an April 15 car wreck, got school permission and put on a suit to take the person who would have been his son's date, Kaylee Suders, 18, to her senior prom, saying he knew his son would've still wanted Suders to attend.

• Mark D'Antonio, a hospital spokesman, said five students from a high school in Hamden, Conn., were treated and released after eating tainted cookies, with police arresting a 15-year-old girl accused of providing what they described as "marijuana cookies."

A Section on 05/22/2018