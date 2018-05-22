Home / Latest News /
Intruder breaks into Little Rock movie theater, damages safe, police say
This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.
Authorities are working to identify and arrest an intruder who broke into a movie theater in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood but didn't take anything.
According to a Little Rock Police Department report, a manager at Riverdale 10 Cinema on Monday morning found damage to the business' front door, an interior door, some cabinets and the safe.
Police noted there were "no signs" the interior of the safe had been accessed or that the intruder took anything.
No suspects were named on the report, and no arrest had been made at the time it was filed.
