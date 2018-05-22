Little Rock native running for Congress in Georgia wins Democratic primary

Delta Air Lines pilot Chuck Enderlin, a Little Rock native, has won the Democratic primary in western Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.

Enderlin, who now lives in Newnan, Ga., defeated high school science teacher Rusty Oliver of Columbus.

He will challenge U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson of West Point in November. Ferguson defeated former Army officer and helicopter pilot Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg in the Republican primary Tuesday.

