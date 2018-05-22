Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 10:45 p.m.

Little Rock native running for Congress in Georgia wins Democratic primary

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:42 p.m.

This photo, provided by the Enderlin campaign, shows Chuck Enderlin and his family. Enderlin, a Little Rock native, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 3rd Congressional District of Georgia.

PHOTO BY SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

Delta Air Lines pilot Chuck Enderlin, a Little Rock native, has won the Democratic primary in western Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.

Enderlin, who now lives in Newnan, Ga., defeated high school science teacher Rusty Oliver of Columbus.

He will challenge U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson of West Point in November. Ferguson defeated former Army officer and helicopter pilot Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg in the Republican primary Tuesday.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

