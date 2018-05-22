Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 2:47 a.m.

Man faces charges in shooting of girl

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

A man accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl multiple times during a home invasion was taken into custody Sunday, police said.

Seth Mullins, 25, of Bay will be charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated residential burglary, according to a news release Monday from the Trumann Police Department.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Arrowhead Road about 12:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said. A female victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Regional One Medical Health Center in Memphis, where she underwent surgery and was said to be in stable condition. Police did not provide the victim's name.

Mullins remained at Poinsett County jail Monday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.

State Desk on 05/22/2018

Print Headline: Man faces charges in shooting of girl

Arkansas Online