Man given 9-year term for indecency

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man received a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to exposing himself to three children.

Brandon Guillen, 21, admitted Monday to exposing himself in September to a 12-year-old boy at a school bus stop in Bentonville and pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual indecency with a child.

The boy told an assistant principal at his school about the incident. The school official reported it to police.

The boy told police he was walking to the bus stop and the driver of a blue Honda said hello to him. The boy saw the car again at his bus stop and the driver asked for directions to Walmart, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The driver motioned for the boy to come closer. The boy told police he walked to within 4 feet of the passenger window and saw the driver had exposed himself, according to the affidavit. The boy told police the driver asked him to get in the car but he refused, according to the affidavit.

Police identified Guillen as the driver.

Guillen worked at the Buttered Biscuit in Bentonville. He admitted to exposing himself in August to a 7-year-old boy in the restaurant's restroom. Guillen also admitted to exposing himself to a third child between August and October at an apartment complex.

Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced him to nine years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence for five years after his release from prison, will be required to register as a sex offender and must complete the prison's sex offender treatment program or a similar program after his release.

State Desk on 05/22/2018