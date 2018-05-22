Little Rock police: 67-year-old whose vehicle was shot 12 times thinks attack motivated by similarities of cars

A man told Little Rock police that his vehicle was shot at a dozen times as he was performing work on it while outside his home.

The shooting happened between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday in the 67-year-old victim's driveway on Dartmouth Drive, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The man told police that while he was working on his white Lincoln Town Car, a vehicle — described as a gold Cadillac — drove up and an occupant fired 12 shots at the back of his car, striking its trunk.

As soon as he heard shots, the man ducked down in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, according to the report.

The 67-year-old said he believed the "attack is due to the similarities of vehicle models” between his and another one belonging to the suspected shooter.

A suspect was listed in the report, though his name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.