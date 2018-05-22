NLR man charged with manslaughter

Authorities on Monday arrested a 29-year-old man on a manslaughter charge, according to a North Little Rock police report.

Kwuan Bryant of North Little Rock was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Monday on one count of manslaughter, the report states.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Monday night.

No further information was immediately available on his arrest or the incident that led to the charge.

Robbers took $150, LR taxi driver says

A 63-year-old man told police that he was robbed early Saturday of about $150 from his taxicab in Little Rock.

Officers were initially called shortly before 1 a.m. to the 3100 block of South Gaines Street in reference to shots fired, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

At the intersection of Gaines Street and Roosevelt Road, the man told police that a robber, while brandishing a firearm, demanded that he give him all of his money.

After a single gunshot was fired, the robber and an accomplice then took money from the 63-year-old's taxicab, the man said.

The inside of the taxi appeared to be "disheveled," the report noted.

A suspect was named in the report, though he did not appear on an online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail as of Monday afternoon.

Metro on 05/22/2018