Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock man defends title as 'Jeopardy!' champion; 5-day winnings now total more than $117,000
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:22 p.m.
A North Little Rock man has again successfully defended his title as reigning Jeopardy! champion, winning the trivia gameshow for the fifth day in a row.
In an episode that aired on Tuesday, Josh Hill's knowledge of Illinois, charitable organizations and the arts helped him win out over the other two contestants.
Hill, who works as a network engineer for Verizon Wireless, did miss the Final Jeopardy question, but his $14,789 at the end of the show was still higher than either of his opponents.
Under the Final Jeopardy category of "Famous Russians," the three players were given this answer: "In November 1836 this writer got a letter naming him to the Most Serene Order of Cuckolds; in February 1837 he was dead." The correct response was author Alexander Pushkin.
Hill now has a five-day total of $117,319 and will return for a sixth game.
In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: North Little Rock man defends title as 'Jeopardy!' champion; 5-day winnings now total more than $117,000
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.