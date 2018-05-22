North Little Rock man defends title as 'Jeopardy!' champion; 5-day winnings now total more than $117,000

A North Little Rock man has again successfully defended his title as reigning Jeopardy! champion, winning the trivia gameshow for the fifth day in a row.

In an episode that aired on Tuesday, Josh Hill's knowledge of Illinois, charitable organizations and the arts helped him win out over the other two contestants.

Hill, who works as a network engineer for Verizon Wireless, did miss the Final Jeopardy question, but his $14,789 at the end of the show was still higher than either of his opponents.

Under the Final Jeopardy category of "Famous Russians," the three players were given this answer: "In November 1836 this writer got a letter naming him to the Most Serene Order of Cuckolds; in February 1837 he was dead." The correct response was author Alexander Pushkin.

Hill now has a five-day total of $117,319 and will return for a sixth game.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.