NWA Outdoor briefs

Douthit wins Elite Series tournament

Eric Douthit won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held May 12 at Beaver Lake with five bass that weighed 17.81 pounds.

Dan Hudson was second with five bass at 15.88 pounds. Steven Meador placed third with five bass at 15.12 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Travis Harriman, 15.04; fifth, Lupe Garcia, 13.84; sixth, Kevin Burkett, 13.76; seventh, Pat Majors, 13.53; eighth, Keith Brashers, 13.46; ninth, Wes Paulin, 13.13; 10th, Bub Taylor, 13.09.

Taylor had big bass at 6.13 pounds. Second-place big bass was caught by Michael Robinson and weighed 5.43 pounds.

Walk explores Siloam Springs

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will host a walk on Friday in Siloam Springs.

Routes of five or 10 kilometers are available. Routes are on pavement through neighborhoods and forests.

Meet at Phillips 66, 1295 N. Mount Olive St., in Siloam Springs between 9 and 9:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Bob Henry Park.

Hikers trek Back 40

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista on May 30 from Buckingham trail head to Blowing Springs Park.

All hikers are welcome. Options are a four or six-mile hike.

Interested hikers should contact Jan Casebere, (214) 668-1676 or caseberejan40.1@gmail.com or Bev Munsterman, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information visit www.bvhikingclub.com

Dam removal topic of talk

David Gould, Director of the Plymouth Massachusetts Department of Marine and Environmental Affairs, will be one of the featured speakers at the Ozark Environmental Conversation on June 6 from 6 to 8 pm. The event is at the Arvest Conference Center, North Main Street and Legion Lane, in Bentonville.

Gould will share Plymouth's experience with removal of obsolete dams that powered America's early industry in the city of Plymouth. He will be joined by Kat Hoenke, ecologist with the Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership, and Raven Lawson, Watershed Protection Manager with Central Arkansas Water. They will provide updates on dam removal in the southeast United States and the Maumelle River in Arkansas.

The series organized by The Friends of Little Sugar Creek and The Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter with support from Patagonia. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served.

Buddy bass benefits hospital

The Fayetteville Auto Park Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament is June 3 out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Profits benefit Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Entry fee is $100 per boat. First through third prizes are $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For info call 479-353-1999 or lnguyen@penskeautomotive.com.

Waterfowl festival features archery

The Christian Waterfowler's Association International Waterfowl Festival is June 8-9 at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road, in Springdale.

Events include a 3-D archery competition, duck and goose calling contests, waterfowl cooking contest, vendors and a banquet.

General admission is free, but tickets to the banquet are $25.

Sports on 05/22/2018